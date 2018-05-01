Jon Smith Subs Recognizes Teacher Appreciation Week With Special Promotion

Buy one, Get one Free in Recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, Monday, May 7 through Friday, May 11, Jon Smith Subs will be offering a free six-inch sub, with the purchase of any 12-inch sub, at participating locations throughout South Florida.

“Jon Smith Subs has always been a strong supporter of our educational system, and this special buy-one, get-one free promotion is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the wonderful teachers and contributors,” said Scott Stuck, brand president at Jon Smith Subs. “We invite everyone to come into any of our locations and enjoy a delicious sub made from the absolute highest-quality meats and served on rolls baked fresh daily.”

Among the mouth-watering choices that teachers are guaranteed to enjoy is a menu that ranges from delicious marinated sirloin steak subs and marinated grilled chicken subs, to tasty roast beef subs, and giant deli subs packed with premium deli meats, cheeses, farm-fresh vegetables, and top-of-the-line ingredients.

As part of the United Franchise Group companies and brands, Jon Smith Subs is a casual restaurant franchise that is quickly expanding across the nation. Franchises will be opening soon in Pembroke Pines, FL and Port St. Lucie, FL, as well as Las Vegas, NV, Springfield, OH, Palmdale, CA, and Fort Worth, TX. Internationally, the chain will be expanding into Australia.

We look forward to serving educators in our community during Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers who buy a full-size sub will receive a coupon to come back and try a regular six-inch sub for free. A valid school ID must be presented at time of purchase.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs and their catering services, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped 4-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

