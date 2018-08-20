Jon Smith Subs Prepares Grand Opening of Newest Restaurant in Richmond, VA

Nationally Recognized Brand to Hold Grand Opening on August 23, with Multiple Festivities

Richmond, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, a nationally recognized restaurant chain known for delicious hot, grilled subs featuring high-quality marinated sirloin steak and chicken, has come to Richmond. The restaurant, located at 8517 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, offers freshly prepared subs, sandwiches, and award-winning crispy fries that have been a hallmark of the franchise for nearly 30 years.

The planned grand opening that will take place on August 23rd , at 11:30 a.m. will provide customers with an opportunity to not only sample delectable Jon Smith products, but the first 50 customers in line by 11:00 a.m. will receive one free 6-inch sub every month for a year!*There will also be entertainment, refreshments, coupons and giveaways.

The hospitality industry is ultra competitive, especially in a town like Richmond, where a high concentration of people like to eat out and have historically shown a strong support for sandwich shops. “I have been in this market for a long time. I have owned this current sub shop for over 20 years, and I have decided to convert it into Jon Smith Subs, for the brand” said Arun Devani.

Jon Smith Subs, a brand member of United Franchise Group’s affiliated companies and brands, has witnessed expansion throughout the country and now has 14 locations in Florida, Nevada, Ohio with 16 upcoming openings in 7 different states. The Richmond location will continue a long-standing brand tradition by offering generous portions at an affordable price point. “I was born in Africa and moved to the Richmond area in 1990, I will be bringing expertise and passion into this familiar market, because of how good the Jon Smith Subs quality of products and its reputation, I knew I wanted to convert my shop into a Jon Smith Subs” said Arun.

The new 1,600-square-foot sub shop in Richmond seats 35-40 and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

*After purchase, the first 50 customers in line will receive a coupon good for one free 6-inch sub per month for 12 months. This offer is valid on/after 08/23/18; limited one coupon per visit.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

