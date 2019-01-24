Jon Smith Subs Prepares For Grand Opening of Newest Restaurant in Palmdale, CA

Nationally Recognized Brand to Hold Grand Opening in Palmdale

Palmdale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, a nationally recognized restaurant chain known for delicious hot, grilled subs featuring high-quality marinated sirloin steak and chicken, has come to Palmdale, CA. The restaurant, located at 38029 47th Street East, Suite C, offers freshly prepared subs, sandwiches, and award-winning crispy fries that have been a hallmark of the franchise for nearly 30 years.

This grand opening will be hosted by the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce and will be taking place on Thursday, January 31 at 12 p.m. It will provide customers with the opportunity to purchase and taste our delectable Jon Smith Subs products and participate in entertainment and giveaways.

“We had been looking for a restaurant where we could provide quality food and concluded that there is no other like Jon Smith Subs. We wanted to provide the best quality, at a reasonable price. We have lived in Palmdale for 32 years and wanted to make sure we brought the best to our community. We truly fell in love with the brand and are proud to be part of it,” said owners, Jason and Sandy Silver.

Jon Smith Subs, a member of United Franchise Group’s affiliated companies and brands, has witnessed expansion throughout the country and now has locations in Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, with more than a dozen upcoming openings across the U.S. On the international front, a location in Hammersmith, England opened in late 2018 and expansion is expected in Panama, Portugal and Australia.

The new 1,782-square-foot sub shop in Palmdale seats up to 28 people and is open Monday thru Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California – soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Network Lead Exchange and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Media Contact:

Barbara Rodriguez

305-631-2283

Barbara@inklinkmarketing.com