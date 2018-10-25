Jon Smith Subs Prepares Grand Opening of Newest Restaurant in Miramar Beach, FL

Nationally Recognized Brand to Hold Grand Opening on November 1st

Miramar Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, a nationally recognized restaurant chain known for delicious hot, grilled subs featuring high-quality marinated sirloin steak and chicken, has come to Miramar Beach. The restaurant, located at 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West, Miramar Beach, Florida, offers freshly prepared subs, sandwiches, and award-winning crispy fries that have been a hallmark of the franchise for nearly 30 years.

The grand opening will take place on November 1, 2018, at 11:00 am and will provide customers with the opportunity to sample delectable Jon Smith Subs sandwiches while enjoying entertainment and giveaways.

After purchase, the first 50 customers in line will receive a coupon good for one free 6-inch sub per month for 12 months. This offer is valid after 11/1/18; limited one coupon per visit.

“The Miramar Beach area is ideally suited for a sub shop; we are right next to a very popular huge resort with a beach and a bay. In the future we would eventually like to do golf cart deliveries for extra convenience for our customers on the resort” says franchisee owner, Rod Melvin.

Jon Smith Subs, a member of United Franchise Group’s affiliated companies and brands, has witnessed expansion throughout the country and now has 16 locations in Florida, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia with 15 upcoming openings in 7 different states. The franchise is also planning on opening locations in Australia as well. Ranging from a $1.99 cookie to a $12.25 12-inch sub, the Miramar Beach location will continue a long-standing brand tradition by offering generous portions at an affordable price point.

The new 1,700-square-foot sub shop in Miramar Beach seats up to 35 people and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

