Jon Smith Subs to Open Its First Location in Springfield, OH

New Springfield, OH Restaurant Location to Host a Grand Opening Event on June 14th

Springfield, OH (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida’s original home of fresh-grilled premium steak, chicken, and other premium subs is about to blaze a new trail in the restaurant industry when Jon Smith Subs opens a franchise in Springfield, OH. Slated for an official grand opening on Thursday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m., the new Jon Smith Subs at 1013 N Bechtle Ave will be making its sizzling debut in Springfield, with the freshly prepared, generously-portioned hot subs and award-winning crispy fries that have made the Jon Smith Subs’ name famous, for close to 30 years.

“We are excited to introduce this new fast-casual concept to Springfield.” The franchisees are very excited and hopeful to work in this brand’s flagship location, in the Springfield market. They want to make the brand’s name a successful and fruitful one.

“Great subs, great quality with the best products, nothing frozen, excellent ingredients make Jon Smith Subs excel and feature high-quality meats, as well as, fresh vegetables that are served hot off the grill. “We are proud and excited to open our first location and know that the food truly stands apart from other sub shops; the excellence in quality is none to other,” We look forward to bringing the best sub experience to the Springfield area and be able to expand, in the near future”, said both franchisees.

Grand Opening Day

The Springfield, OH Jon Smith Subs grand opening celebration will take place on June 14. The first 25 guests in line by 11:00 a.m. will receive a free 6-inch sub of their choice!* An official ribbon cutting ceremony with key community figures will kick off the celebration and commemorate the opening at 1013 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504.

Springfield’s new Jon Smith Subs restaurant will be open Mon. through Sat. from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., and Sun. from 10:00 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was acquired by West Palm Beach-based United Franchise Group. Currently there are locations throughout Florida with locations in development around the world. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

