Jon Smith Subs to Open Its First Location in “Pembroke Pines”

New Pembroke Pines, FL Restaurant Location to Host a Grand Opening Event on June

Pembroke Pines, FL (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida’s original home of fresh-grilled premium steak, chicken, and other premium subs is about to blaze a new trail in the restaurant industry when franchise owner, Ronny Castillo opens his own Jon Smith Subs franchise in Pembroke Pines. Slated for an official grand opening on Thursday, June 7th at 11:00 a.m., the new Jon Smith Subs at 16606 Sheridan St. will be making its sizzling debut in Pembroke Pines, with the freshly prepared, generously-portioned hot subs and award-winning crispy fries that have made the Jon Smith Subs’ name famous, for close to 30 years.

“We are excited to introduce this new fast-casual concept to Pembroke Pines. As a resident, I know that, we take big pride in fresh and high-quality subs, we now have the opportunity to grow with Jon Smith Subs, and we know the brand will exceed and succeed here,” Ronny said about his soon-to-open franchise location. This is Ronny’s first Jon Smith Subs; he is excited and hopeful to work with his family in this brand’s flagship location in Pembroke Pines market.

“Great subs, made fresh with excellent ingredients make Jon Smith Subs excel and feature high-quality meats, as well as, fresh vegetables that are served hot off the grill, I have no doubt this concept will grow fast in the next five years” added Ronny. “We are proud and excited to open our first location and know that the food truly stands apart from other sub shops; the excellence in quality is none to other,” We look forward to bringing the best sub experience to Pembroke Pines and be able to expand.

Grand Opening Day

The Pembroke Pines Jon Smith Subs grand opening celebration will take place on June 7 and will feature food, music, games and giveaways. The first 50 guests in line by 10:30 a.m. will receive free 6-inch sub of their choice for a year!* An official ribbon cutting ceremony with key community figures will kick off the celebration and commemorate the opening at 16606 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028.

*After purchase, the first 50 customers in line will receive a coupon good for one free 6-inch sub per month for 12 months. This offer is valid on/after limited one coupon per visit.

Pembroke Pines’ new Jon Smith Subs restaurant will be open Mon. through Thurs. from 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sun. from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

Who is Jon Smith?

Jon Smith, the company’s namesake, founded the sub restaurant in 1988. He’s been described as an adventurer, seeking thrills of every sort. Through the years, he’s been an avid motorcyclist, a small airplane pilot, a horse trainer, a race car champion, and a star in his own band, while also launching several successful businesses.

The same adventurous passion he has for life has translated itself into Jon Smith Subs and his “thrill for the grill.” The casual dining, fast, table-service concept offers high-quality sub sandwiches prepared with fresh ingredients and boasts consistently superior taste, visit after visit. Smith refined methods and systems for everything related to sandwich making, starting with selection and efficient handling of premium meats that range from marinated sirloin steaks and whole breast of chicken, to tuna, hot pastrami, or authentic Italian cold cuts, all of which are hand sliced in each restaurant. Guests are welcome to add the brand’s popular crispy fries to any order for an additional cost.

About Jon Smith Subs

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was acquired by West Palm Beach-based United Franchise Group. Currently there are locations throughout Florida with locations in development around the world. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

Contact:

Barbara Rodriguez

305-631-2283

Barbara@inklinkmarketing.com