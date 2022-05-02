Jon Smith Subs to Open First Tennessee Restaurant in Harrogate

Florida-inspired grilled sub, fast-casual restaurant, to bring new flavorful dining options to Claiborne County, TN.

Harrogate, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jon Smith Subs ®, committed to serving famously fresh, high-quality grilled subs, opened its first Tennessee location in Harrogate on Monday, May 2 at 6327 Cumberland Gap Parkway – Suite 3. The restaurant features a wide selection of indulgent, hot grilled subs and fresh giant deli subs stacked with premium ingredients that are complemented by award-winning, made-to-order, hot, and crispy fries. Jon Smith Subs is part of the United Franchise Group affiliated family of franchise brands and consultants.

The restaurant’s first Tennessee location is owned and operated by Ron Hall, a Harrogate local with a passion for cooking and sharing food that wows with his family and loved ones. Leaning on his background in sales, Hall plans to utilize his skills to prioritize customer satisfaction and provide excellent service, while never sacrificing quality, to make his first Jon Smith Subs business venture a success.

“I have always wanted to open a sub shop,” said Hall. “The Harrogate-area is screaming for flavorful new restaurants and I’m excited to fulfill that need by offering fresh and delicious options from Jon Smith Subs.”

Aligning with the Jon Smith Subs mission to “Love Local. Eat Delicious.” the restaurant offers the highest-quality food, prepared in-house with fresh ingredients and bread that is baked on-site daily. The fan-favorite Steak Bomb comes with a heaping portion of marinated sirloin steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. The popular deli fresh sub, The Italian, is packed with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola and provolone, the perfect satisfying option.

Locally loved sandwiches, such as Hall’s favorite Triple Deli Classic, and other specialties like The Reuben, Hot Pastrami and Cajun Chicken offer something for everyone. The Gator features hot grilled sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, and onions piled on a toasted sub roll and topped with provolone cheese, swamp sauce and bacon bits.

Available for dine-in and takeout, Jon Smith Subs will serve lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant offers complimentary Wi-Fi, dine-in seating for 28 and outdoor seating for 20. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com .

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs® was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida with the commitment to serve the absolute highest quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast and fresh giant deli subs. With a pledge to use the highest quality meats and ingredients, bake their bread fresh every day, and offer made-to-order fries, Jon Smith Subs guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering meals that are fresh and delicious. For more information about Jon Smith Subs visit www.jonsmithsubs.com and for information about franchise opportunities please visit www.johnsmithsubsfranchise.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group

is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.

, Franchise Mart

, Fully Promoted®, Network Lead Exchange

, Preveer

(formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, Venture X®, and a food division featuring Jon Smith Subs®, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®, and Graze Craze®. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Contacts:

Sharon Cahill, PR Manager, United Franchise Group, scahill@ufgcorp.com, 561-425-6829

Chuck McAulay, Vice President of Marketing, UFG Food Division, cmcaulay@ufgcorp.com, 317-726-7246

Britney Mumford, Tilson PR Agency, bmumford@tilsonpr.com

The post Jon Smith Subs to Open First Tennessee Restaurant in Harrogate first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.