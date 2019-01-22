Jon Smith Subs Offers Plenti-full Sub Platter Discounts for Super Sunday

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, one of the fastest growing brands in the nation, invites all fans of football and great food to get their game faces on. The Big Game is set for Sun., Feb. 3, and all Jon Smith Subs shops throughout the nation will be offering a special promotion where guests can purchase one Plenti-Full sub platter and receive a second platter at a 50 percent discount with their catering order.

“This is a great promotion specially tailored to provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy our delicious 4- or 6-inch sub platters at a huge savings,” said Brand President. Jim Butler. “Super Bowl Sunday is a special day for parties, and our platters are customized to make any party complete.”

The Jon Smith Subs Plenti-Full Platter features individually wrapped 4” or 6” subs. Select from their “Best of the Best” including their Specialty Tuna Salad, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast, Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Ham & Cheese or Cold Veggies & Provolone. The 4” subs platter typically feeds 18 people and the 6” subs platter typically feeds 12 people.

Orders may be placed in person at a local Jon Smith Subs location or via telephone. A 24-hour advance notice is strongly encouraged for large orders.

Jon Smith Subs is a brand of United Franchise Group, and well-known for great-tasting menu options that range from its popular sub platters and deli subs to garden salads and numerous side options. To find the Jon Smith Subs shop nearest you, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

