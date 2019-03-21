Jon Smith Subs Offers ‘Game Day Bundle’ Catering Deal in March and April

Sports-Lovers’ Special Makes March Madness and NFL Draft Parties Deliciously Simple

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) March Madness and the NFL Draft are only a few weeks away, and to help fans who love getting together to celebrate some of their favorite days on the sports calendar, Jon Smith Subs® has announced a special Game Day Bundle catering offer in which customers who buy a Plenti-Full sub platter get 50% off the purchase of a second platter. This special deal, which is available at all participating Jon Smith Subs locations, runs throughout March and April, and is a perfect game-day option.

The famous Jon Smith Subs Plenti-Full sub platters come with guests’ choice of individually wrapped four or six-inch subs, with enough servings for 12 to 18 guests. Each platter comes with fixings, as well as a cookie platter featuring a variety of sweet flavor treats like chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and many other cookie flavors. Chips and a choice of bottled drinks can also be added to the catering order for a small additional cost. “Our Plenti-Full subs are the odds-on favorites to please any guest,” said brand President, Jim Butler. “There’s nothing like the excitement of watching your favorite team play during March Madness or the anticipation of the NFL draft in April. Our Game Day Bundle catering option is a great choice that satisfies every appetite.”

The range of sub options for your catered party include tuna, roast beef, turkey breast, Italian cold cut, ham and cheese, and veggie and provolone. There is also a choice of three tasty garden salads that serve up to 10 people. “Each sub prepared by Jon Smith Subs features unique flavors, and high-quality, always fresh ingredients,” said Butler.

Jon Smith Subs is a member of United Franchise Group, a group of affiliated companies and brands. Plans call for 35 additional stores to be in various stages of development in 2019. There is also an international presence with a Jon Smith Subs in Hammersmith, England. Additional expansion will continue in Panama, Portugal, and Australia. Famous for its Steak Bomb sub, which contains grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, and provolone cheese, Jon Smith Subs is the ideal catering choice, offering popular platters, salads, and side options.

For more information on Jon Smith Subs and the Game Day Bundle, visit https://jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Network Lead Exchange, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

