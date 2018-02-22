Jon Smith Subs Offers Free French Fries on “Fry Day”

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, a fast-casual restaurant serving fresh, high-quality sub sandwiches, is reaching out to potato lovers worldwide. Not to be overshadowed by the array of sandwiches available at Jon Smith Subs, this Friday, Feb. 23 the restaurant invites customers to sample their top-rated French fries by offering a free order of fries with the purchase of any sandwich.* Fries are the most popular menu side item at Jon Smith Subs.

“Subs are of course the bedrock of our business—that’s why they’re in our name,” said Scott Stuck, Jon Smith Subs President. “But we have found that many of our customers are coming in just to order the fries, they love them so much. We get a lot of comments on social media about how great our fries are. If you haven’t sampled them yet, Free Fry Day provides a great opportunity to try them. Whether as an accompaniment to a sub or eaten all by themselves, our fries are not to be missed.”

Jon Smith Subs provides made-to-order sub sandwiches in unique and delicious flavor combinations. The full menu includes a variety of subs, grilled sandwiches, salads, sides including French fries, chips, and cookies, and a variety of soft drinks. Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1998 in Palm Beach County, Florida, and is part of the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of companies. To learn more, visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

*Dine-in only. One order per customer. Participating locations only.

About Jon Smith Subs

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was acquired by West Palm Beach-based United Franchise Group. Currently there are locations throughout Florida with locations in development around the world. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

About UFG

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors and Paramount Tax & Accounting CPA’s. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs. Individuals interested in learning more about some of UFG’s most highly rated franchise concepts, as determined by www.entrepreneur.com should visit www.unitedfranchisegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Soto

305-631-2283 x 1005

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com