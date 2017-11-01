Jon Smith Subs Offers BOGO Deal for National Sandwich Day

November 3rd special includes free 6-inch sub with purchase of 12-inch sub

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) At Jon Smith Subs, sandwiches are everything. Higher quality, bigger portions, and better food are hallmarks of this Florida-based fast casual restaurant group. They’re upping their dedication to bigger portions for one day this November as their own, unique way of celebrating National Sandwich Day. On November 3rd, with the purchase of a 12-inch sub, Jon Smith Subs patrons will also receive a coupon for a free 6-inch sub of their choice. This offer is good at the Stuart, Oviedo and Royal Palm Beach, FL locations only, while supplies last.

“A dedicated day to celebrate sandwiches is right in our wheelhouse,” said Scott Stuck, franchise owner and president of Jon Smith Subs. “We wanted to take this opportunity to reward our customers for their loyalty with an additional free 6-inch sub as part of National Sandwich Day. It’s like getting even more of what you love, for free. Now that’s a sandwich celebration.”

This one-day promotion joins other upcoming promotions for the holiday season that can reward patrons with free subs. Jon Smith Subs locations are also offering special giveaways for those who place catering orders for their office and organization parties. Catering is a great way to share some sandwich love with your group during the holiday season as well as other times of year, such as birthdays and anniversaries. It’s also an opportunity to recognize employees for their hard work.

Jon Smith Subs is dedicated to using the highest quality meats, fresh vegetables and fresh baked bread every single day in creating their delicious, overstuffed sub sandwiches. Sirloin steak and chicken breast are marinated each day and grilled fresh to order. Fresh means no steaming, no microwaving, and no pre-heating, and served in sparkling clean stores that raise the bar on fast casual dining.

Jon Smith Subs franchises are part of the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of companies, which is comprised of more than 1,400 franchises across 80 countries. Jon Smith Subs began operating in South Florida in 1988, and has multiple locations throughout the state of Florida. Their presence continues to grow, with new locations coming on board each year. Turnkey franchise opportunities are available, which include the full support and backing of UFG. To learn more, go to www.JonSmithSubsFranchise.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was recently acquired by West Palm Beach based United Franchise Group. Currently there are nine locations in Palm Beach County, FL with plans to expand the sandwich chain worldwide. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Soto

305-631-2283

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com