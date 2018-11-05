Jon Smith Subs Offering Special Promotion for Veterans Day

Locations Will Honor Veterans on November 12

Miramar Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Veterans Day, the national observance that recognizes the brave men and women in our Armed Forces, takes place annually on November 11, but because it falls on a Sunday this year, the official federal holiday will be Monday, November 12. On that day, participating Jon Smith Subs locations will offer a free 6-inch Steak Bomb sub to those on active duty or veterans in uniform. An ID will be required and no purchase is necessary.

The free offering of the most popular item on the menu at Jon Smith Subs, features grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes and provolone cheese on a delicious, fresh-baked bun. “We take pride in our military, and on this special day we encourage the men and women that defend our country to stop by and enjoy a free sub on us,” said Jim Butler, Brand President. “It is an honor to serve our men and women in uniform, and the best way to do that is with our most popular product.”

Jon Smith Subs is a brand of the United Franchise Group, and is well known for its hot-off-the-grill menu options, making it one of the fastest growing quick-service restaurant chains in the nation. In addition to the popular Steak Bomb sub, Jon Smith Subs offers multiple grilled specialties as well as giant deli subs and french fries.

For salad lovers, Jon Smith Subs offers a giant, fresh garden salad loaded with romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and onions—enough to feed up to 10 people. Dressing options include a choice of Ranch, Greek vinaigrette or Balsamic vinaigrette.

The children’s menu features made-to-order 3-inch subs with a choice of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese, while the Kid’s Combo Meal includes chips and a drink with the 3-inch sub. The “Plenti-Full” sub platters feature individually wrapped 4- and 6-inch subs, and Jon Smith Subs individual lunch bags include a 6-inch sub and chips. Bottled drinks and fresh baked cookies are also available.

“The Jon Smith Subs brand is growing fast, and presents a great revenue-making opportunity for anyone that wants to become a franchise owner,” said Stuck. “We entered many new markets throughout the country this year, and have Master Partner Agreements internationally in the United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa, and Columbia.”

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California as well as Master Partner Agreements internationally in the United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa, and Columbia, and Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped 4- and 6-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, SuperGreen Solutions, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Media Contact:

Barbara Rodriguez

305-631-2283 ext. 1009

Barbara@inklinkmarketing.com