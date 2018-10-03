Jon Smith Subs to Offer Columbus Day Cuban Sandwich Promotion

Special Offer Available at All Local Jon Smith Sub Shops

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Between 1492 and 1503 Columbus completed four round trip voyages between Spain and the Americas. Thankfully, your “voyage” to discovery is not so demanding. All it takes is going to your nearest Jon Smith Subs shop to discover what true flavor really is.

On Monday, Oct. 8, in honor of the explorer, Jon Smith Subs will be holding a “Columbus Day Cuban Sandwich Promotion” where guests can purchase a Cuban combo and the fries are free! Enjoy the special 8-inch sandwich on Cuban bread, complete with smoked Virginia ham, boiled ham, and spiced pork, with Swiss cheese, mustard, pickle, and Jon Smith’s incredible mojo seasoning.

Jon Smith Subs, a member of the United Franchise Group, meets the fast-growing fast-casual food concept with an array of appealing dishes. Known for its marinated sirloin steak subs, other great options include marinated grilled chicken subs, specialties from the grill, giant deli subs, salads, numerous side options and a kids’ menu that includes a combo meal with a choice of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese.

A guest favorite is its Plenti-Full Platter featuring individually wrapped 4- and 6-inch subs with selections that range from tuna salad, roast beef, turkey breast, authentic Italian cold cuts, ham and cheese, cold veggies, and provolone cheese.

Take advantage of this special Columbus Day Cuban Sandwich Promotion at your nearest Jon Smith Subs shop—and enjoy your “voyage” to great taste.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

