Jon Smith Subs Makes Father’s Day Extra Special With Catering Services

Four and Six-inch Platters Created To Satisfy Everyone’s Needs

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) This Father’s Day, put the backyard barbecue on hold. Jon Smith Subs has your party covered. Instead of putting Dad to work over the hot grill, bring the thrill of the grill to him. Jon Smith Subs catering can provide dad, family and friends with an array of delicious mouth-watering subs that will satisfy every taste.

“Father’s Day is a day of appreciation, and there’s no better way to say ‘thanks’ than to order a Jon Smith sub platter stacked with high-quality meats and fresh-ingredients,” said Scott Stuck, president. “Our sandwich rolls are baked fresh daily, and every catering option features long-standing favorites.”

Customers may order sub platters, salads, and even add-ons such as drinks, chips and cookies, and team members are happy to customize any catering order specially tailored to dad’s tastes. The Jon Smiths Subs Plenti-Full Platter features individually wrapped 4 or 6-inch subs with selections ranging from tuna salad, roast beef, turkey breast, authentic Italian cold cuts, ham and cheese, cold veggies, and provolone cheese. “Our 4-inch sub platter typically feeds 18 people, while the 6-inch sub platters can easily meet the needs of up to 12 people,” said Stuck.

Orders may be placed in person at your local Jon Smith Subs location or by telephone. For large orders, a 24-hour advance notice is strongly encouraged. Start planning now and don’t forget, Father’s Day is June 18 this year.

Jon Smith Subs, a member of the United Franchise Group, meets the fast-growing fast-casual food concept with an array of appealing dishes. It is best known for its marinated sirloin steak subs, plus there are numerous other options that range from marinated grilled chicken subs, specialties from the grill, giant deli subs, and salads to multiple side options and a kids’ menu featuring a combo meal with a choice of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs and their catering services, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

305-631-2283

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com