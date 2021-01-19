Jon Smith Subs, the Local Sub Shop Inks a New Multi-unit Deal for Michigan!

Featuring “The Steak Bomb” a big mouthful of flavor and award-winning made-to-order fries, Jon Smith Subs is making its White Lake, MI debut, bringing up to five locations to the greater Detroit area!

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jon Smith Subs , has been serving local sandwich fanatics flavorful marinated steak and chicken subs, grilled to perfection over the last five decades. The brand features a large selection of mouthwatering grilled and deli subs that are complimented by award-winning made-to-order fries. Soon, the greater Detroit area will be home to five Jon Smith Subs locations with the first restaurant to be located at 8178 Cooley Lake Rd in the new Four Corners Square retail node in White Lake, MI, opening in February.

At Jon Smith Subs, everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients and the bread is baked daily. The fan favorite Steak Bomb comes with a heaping portion of marinated sirloin steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. If a deli sub is your delight then the popular Italian Cold Cuts with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola with provolone is for you! Try your meal Jon’s way and make it a combo with made-to-order crispy fries and a refreshing beverage of your choice. All subs are available served in a bowl as a gluten free option and fresh salads are also offered as well as smaller portion subs for kids.

Local favorite sandwiches such as The Gator, The Cuban, Hot Pastrami, The Reuben – a Michigan favorite, and Cajun Chicken all offer something for the most discriminating sandwich lover. Whether it is lunch, dinner, a family or company event, Jon says, “bring your big mouth, love local and eat delicious.”

The Jon Smith Subs in White Lake will be owned and operated by Abe Ahmed, a locally based entrepreneur who also owns other business ventures in the area. “Jon Smith Subs offers a unique and fresh alternative in the sandwich category which our local community will love,” said Ahmed.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the brand’s first of many locations within Michigan,” said Jim Butler, President of Jon Smith Subs Franchising, LLC. “Each of our locations focuses on local flavors, which is why our Reuben sandwich, a Michigan favorite, is expected to be a tremendous hit. At Jon Smith Subs, we are known for delivering a hospitality first guest experience, which is contributing to the ongoing growth of our brand globally and throughout the U.S.”

Currently Jon Smith Subs has franchise agreements in place for 42 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida with the commitment to serve the absolute highest quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast and fresh giant deli subs. With a pledge to use the highest quality meats and ingredients and bake their bread fresh every day and offer made-to-order fries. Jon Smith Subs guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

