Jon Smith Subs, the Local Sub Shop Inks a New Multi-Unit Deal for the Huntsville, Alabama Area

Featuring “The Steak Bomb” a big mouthful of flavor and award-winning made-to-order fries, Jon Smith Subs is making its Alabama debut, bringing up to three locations to the Huntsville AL area!

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jon Smith Subs , has been serving local sandwich fanatics flavorful marinated steak and chicken subs, grilled to perfection over the last five decades. The brand features a large selection of mouthwatering grilled and deli subs that are complimented by award-winning made-to-order fries!

The Huntsville AL area will soon be home to three Jon Smith Subs locations with the first restaurant expected to open early first quarter 2022, located at 11156 County Line Rd, Arbor Crossing Madison, AL 35757

At Jon Smith Subs, everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients and the bread is baked daily. The fan favorite Steak Bomb comes with a heaping portion of marinated sirloin steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. If a deli sub is your delight then the popular Italian cold cuts with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola with provolone is for you! Try your meal Jon’s way and make it a combo with made-to-order crispy fries and a refreshing beverage of your choice! All subs are available served in a bowl as a gluten free option and fresh salads are also offered as well as smaller portion subs for kids!

Soon to be local favorites The Gator, The Cuban, Hot Pastrami, The Reuben, and Cajun Chicken all offer something for the most discriminating sandwich lover. Whether it is lunch, dinner, a family or company event, Jon says, “bring your big mouth, love local and eat delicious “.

The Jon Smith Subs in Huntsville/Madison will be owned and operated by Mike Gorden who spent his professional career working as a civilian with Miami-Dade Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Gorden said, “After spending the last 21 years working side by side with the bravest men and women of law enforcement, my family and I decided to follow my lifelong dream of owning a sub shop. We are very excited to join the Jon Smith Subs family and bring the residents of the Huntsville/Madison area delicious, fresh (never frozen), made from scratch subs and salads. I am looking forward to continuing my public service by creating good paying jobs and providing support to the local communities we will operate in.”

“We are very excited to celebrate the brand’s first of many locations with our newest Alabama franchisee” said Jim Butler, President of Jon Smith Subs. “Our guests consistently tell us they enjoy our delicious subs and made-to-order fries while being served in a friendly comfortable environment! We really focus on local flavors and delivering a hospitality first guest experience,” said Butler, “which is contributing to the ongoing rapid growth of our brand globally and throughout the USA.”

Currently Jon Smith Subs has franchise agreements in place for over 40 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida with the commitment to serve the absolute highest quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast and fresh giant deli subs. With a pledge to use the highest quality meats and ingredients and bake their bread fresh every day and offer made to order fries! Jon Smith Subs guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Jon Smith Subs, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Network Lead Exchange, Resource Operations International (ROI) and Graze Craze. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

