Jon Smith Subs, the Local Sub Shop Inks a New Multi-unit Deal for Atlanta, GA!

Featuring “The Steak Bomb” a big mouthful of flavor and award-winning made-to-order fries, Jon Smith Subs is making its Cobb County debut, bringing up to 5 locations to the greater Atlanta area!

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jon Smith Subs , has been serving local sandwich fanatics flavorful marinated steak and chicken subs, grilled to perfection over the last five decades. The brand features a large selection of mouthwatering grilled and deli subs that are complimented by award-winning made-to-order fries!

The greater Atlanta area will soon be home to five Jon Smith Subs locations with the first restaurant to be located at 4967 Cowan Rd, Acworth, GA in Cobb County.

At Jon Smith Subs, everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients and the bread is baked daily. The fan favorite Steak Bomb comes with a heaping portion of marinated sirloin steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. If a deli sub is your delight then the popular Italian Cold Cuts with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola with provolone is for you! Try your meal Jon’s way and make it a combo with made-to-order crispy fries and a refreshing beverage of your choice! All subs are available served in a bowl as a gluten free option and fresh salads are also offered as well as smaller portion subs for kids!

Local favorite sandwiches such as The Gator, The Cuban, Hot Pastrami, The Reuben, and Cajun Chicken all offer something for the most discriminating sandwich lover. Whether it is lunch, dinner, a family or company event, Jon says, “bring your big mouth, love local and eat delicious “.

The Jon Smith Subs in Acworth will be owned and operated by Mike Ibraheem a locally based entrepreneur and restaurant owner who also owns several other local business ventures in the area.

“My family and I are very excited to be serving the community scratch-made bigger portion subs with made to order fries” said Ibraheem.

“We’re very pleased to celebrate the brand’s first of many locations with Mr. Ibraheem, our Georgia franchisee” said Jim Butler, President of Jon Smith Subs Franchising, LLC. “Our guests consistently tell us they enjoy our delicious subs and made-to-order fries while being served in a friendly comfortable environment! We really focus on local flavors and delivering a hospitality first guest experience,” said Butler, “which is contributing to the ongoing rapid growth of our brand globally and throughout the USA.”

Currently Jon Smith Subs has franchise agreements in place for over 38 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida with the commitment to serve the absolute highest quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast and fresh giant deli subs. With a pledge to use the highest quality meats and ingredients and bake their bread fresh every day and offer made to order fries! Jon Smith Subs guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

