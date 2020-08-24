Jon Smith Subs, the Local Sub Shop Announces Their First Entry Into Canada!

Featuring “The Steak Bomb” a big mouthful of flavor and award-winning made-to-order fries, Jon Smith Subs is making its Canadian debut, bringing multiple locations to the province of Alberta.

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jon Smith Subs , has been serving local sandwich fanatics flavorful marinated steak and chicken subs, grilled to perfection over the last five decades. The brand features a large selection of mouthwatering grilled and deli subs that are complimented by award-winning made-to-order fries!

Calgary will soon be home to the first Jon Smith Subs in Alberta Canada as part of a master franchise agreement with an Alberta Ltd company co-owned by local Calgary residents Gurbinder Singh and Amrinder Cheema. Singh, an established IT and business professional and Cheema, an operation’s professional, both have a family history and passion for the restaurant business.

Singh and Cheema are planning to open a flagship Jon Smith Sub’s location in the City of Calgary in 2021, and as the master franchisee will be selling franchises for the brand throughout the province of Alberta. “We are very pleased to have chosen the Jon Smith Subs brand to launch in Calgary,” said Singh. “With a focus on fresh off the grill premium subs, we feel that Albertans will be delighted when we launch our first location,” said Cheema.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gurbinder Singh and Amrinder Cheema, our master franchisee for Alberta,” said Jim Butler, President of Jon Smith Subs Franchising, LLC. “Our guests consistently tell us they enjoy our delicious subs and made-to-order fries while being served in a friendly, comfortable environment. We really emphasize local flavors and Alberta will be no exception as we focus on delivering a hospitality first guest experience,” said Butler, “which is contributing to the ongoing rapid growth of our brand in Canada and on a global scale.”

At Jon Smith Subs, everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients and the bread is baked on-site daily. The fan favorite Steak Bomb comes with a heaping portion of marinated sirloin steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. If a deli sub is your delight then the popular Italian Cold Cuts with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola with provolone is for you! Try your meal Jon’s way and make it a combo with made-to-order crispy fries and a refreshing beverage of your choice. All subs are available served in a bowl as a gluten free option and fresh salads are also offered as well as smaller portion subs for kids!

Local favorite sandwiches such as The Gator, The Cuban, Hot Pastrami, The Reuben, and Cajun Chicken all offer something for the most discriminating sandwich lover. Whether it is lunch, dinner, a family or company event, Jon says, “bring your big mouth, love local and eat delicious.“

Currently Jon Smith Subs has franchise agreements in place for over 38 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

About Jon Smith Subs

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida with the commitment to serve the absolute highest quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast and fresh giant deli subs. With a pledge to use the highest quality meats and ingredients and bake their bread fresh every day and offer made to order fries! Jon Smith Subs guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

