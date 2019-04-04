Jon Smith Subs Celebrates Grand Opening in Mount Pleasant, April 11

Free Subs for a Year for first 50 guests

Mount Pleasant, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, specialists in high quality and freshly-prepared sub sandwiches, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Mount Pleasant, SC on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The sub shop is located at the Mount Pleasant Town Center, 1748 Town Center Way, #101. Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. and include a ribbon cutting. The first 50 guests will receive Free Subs for a Year.

“We are incredibly honored and delighted to bring the great tastes of Jon Smith Subs to Mount Pleasant. This is a community, where my wife, Jennifer, and our business partner Roger Goode have resided for more than 30 years combined,” said Greg Goode, Franchisee, Jon Smith Subs Mount Pleasant. “This marks the first location for South Carolina, and we are excited to be part of this historic moment and contributing to the growing culinary scene in our state. Jon Smith Subs offer high quality and fresh ingredients paired with superior customer service that we are proud to offer to our neighbors.”

The April 11 grand opening celebration is open to the public. The first 50 guests will receive Free Subs for a Year (one sub per month). An official ribbon cutting will commemorate the day. The event will be hosted in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and the Chamber of Commerce. A donation will also be presented to one of the Goode’s favorite charities, Going Places.

Jon Smith Subs prepares its sandwiches to order. Subs feature generous portions of grilled meats, freshly cut veggies and buns that are baked daily. Fan favorites include the Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Steak Bomb, Bacon Steak, and Maple Chicken. Grilled specialties include the Cuban Sandwich, Meatball with Marinara, Pastrami Bomb and more. They also offer vegetarian options. Jon’s Famous French Fries are also cooked to order and are a perfect complement to the subs.

The Mount Pleasant Jon Smith Subs will be open Monday–Saturday from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. For more information about the Mount Pleasant location, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JonSmithSubsMountPleasantSC or follow them on Instagram @JonSmithSubs.mtp.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com .

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

