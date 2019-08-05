Jon Smith Subs Celebrates Grand Opening in Lutz, August 15

Guests to enjoy four-day Back-to-School special

Lutz, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, specialists in high quality and freshly prepared sub sandwiches, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Lutz, FL on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The sub shop is located at The Shoppes of Ballantrae Village, 17790 State Road 54, Unit 104. Festivities will kick off at 10:30 a.m., with an official ribbon cutting ceremony planned for 11:30 a.m. To mark the occasion, the Lutz Jon Smith Subs is offering a Back-to-School special featuring a Buy One Get One Free sub from August 15-18.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Jon Smith Subs family and to bring their high-quality products and service to Lutz,” said Jonathan Gilpin, Franchisee, Jon Smith Subs Lutz. “It’s an honor to have such wonderful support from the local business community, as well as the residents of the area. We look forward to welcoming our neighbors to join us as we celebrate this occasion.”

The grand opening celebration kicks off on August 15 and runs through the weekend to August 18. The event is open to the public. An official ribbon cutting on the 15th, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., will commemorate the opening. The event will be hosted in partnership with the Carrollwood Area Business Association (CABA) and will also include special appearances from city representatives.

The celebration also features a Back-to-School BOGO special. Guests may purchase any sub and enjoy a second of equal or lesser value for free. The offer is good from August 15-18 and only at the Lutz restaurant.

Jon Smith Subs prepares its sandwiches to order. Subs feature generous portions of grilled meats, freshly cut veggies and buns that are baked daily. Fan favorites include the Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Steak Bomb, Bacon Steak, and Maple Chicken. Grilled specialties include the Cuban Sandwich, Meatball with Marinara, Pastrami Bomb and more. They also offer vegetarian options. Jon’s Famous French Fries are also cooked to order and are a perfect complement to the subs.

The Lutz Jon Smith Subs will be open Monday–Thursday from 10:30 a.m.–8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. In addition to in-store service, the shop will also offer catering. For more information about the Lutz location, visit their Facebook page at JonSmithSubsLutzFL .

Prior to joining the Jon Smith Subs brand, Jonathan Gilpin was a General Manager for Walgreens, where he spent 20 years with the company. He is originally from New Jersey but moved to Florida at the age of six. For the past 15 years, he has been residing in Land O’ Lakes, FL. Gilpin is a military veteran.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit https://jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

