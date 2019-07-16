Jon Smith Subs Celebrates Grand Opening in Johns Creek, July 24

First Georgia Location Offers Specials throughout the Celebratory Day

Johns Creek, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Jon Smith Subs, specialists in high quality and freshly prepared sub sandwiches, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Johns Creek, GA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The sub shop is located at 11600 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 170. Festivities will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony, officiated by the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 11:30 am.

“I truly enjoy bringing people together and as a proud owner of a Jon Smith Subs, I now have a delicious way of encouraging families and friends to spend time together,” said Fred Dais, Franchisee, Jon Smith Subs Johns Creek. “Through the insurance agency that I previously launched, I developed an entrepreneurial spirit that will serve me well for my newest endeavor with Jon Smith Subs. I’m delighted to share this growing brand and its high-quality products with my fellow community members in Johns Creek.”

The Georgia Jon Smith Subs marks the first location for the brand in the state as expansion continues throughout the country for Jon Smith Subs brand overall. The July 24th grand opening celebration is open to the public and the celebration will last all day with special offers and promotions for guests.

Jon Smith Subs prepares its sandwiches to order. Subs feature generous portions of grilled meats, freshly cut veggies and buns that are baked daily. Fan favorites include the Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Steak Bomb, Bacon Steak, and Maple Chicken. Grilled specialties include the Cuban Sandwich, Meatball with Marinara, Pastrami Bomb and more. They also offer vegetarian options. Jon’s Famous French Fries are also cooked to order and are a perfect complement to the subs.

The Johns Creek Jon Smith Subs will be open Monday–Friday from 10:30 a.m.–9:00 p.m., on Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. In addition to in-store service, the shop will also offer catering. For more information about the Johns Creek location, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JonSmithSubsJohnsCreek/.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs, visit https://jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

