Jon Smith Subs Catering Is The Perfect Solution to Labor Day Festivities

Unique Subs Become Popular Favorite With Multiple Menu Options

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Labor Day comes once a year, but the flavorful marinated sirloin steak subs at Jon Smith Subs are a year-round delight. Calling for Jon Smith Subs catering is the perfect solution for taking the “labor” out of Labor Day. One call is all it takes and family and friends can be enjoying fresh, delicious 4- or 6-inch subs within minutes.

There are a variety of menu options to please any hungry crowd. The Plenti-Full Sub platters are individually wrapped 4-inch or 6-inch subs, and individual lunch bags include a 6-inch sub and a bag of chips. Bottled drinks and fresh baked cookies are also offered. The 4-inch sub platter typically feeds 18 people, while the 6-inch sub platters can easily feed 12 people.

Jon Smith Subs, a brand of United Franchise Group, is well known for its menu options, and is one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant chains in the nation. The fan favorites are the 4- and 6-inch subs that come with a variety of nine options—including the famous Steak Bomb made with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes and provolone cheese. There are also specialties from the grill, giant deli subs, salads, numerous side options, and even a kids’ menu with combo meal choices of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese—perfect for back-to-school lunch options.

For salad lovers, Jon Smith’s giant fresh garden salad is loaded with romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and onions, and can feed up to 10 people. Dressing options include a choice of Ranch, Greek vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette.

“In observance of the Labor Day holiday, make life easier by catering lunch or dinner with Jon Smith Subs,” said Scott Stuck, Jon Smith Subs brand president. “Our sandwich rolls are baked fresh daily and every catering option features long-standing favorites. The popularity of our products is one of the reasons why we’ve grown so fast and are entering into so many U.S. markets in 2018.”

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

