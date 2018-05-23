Jon Smith Subs Captures Industry Attention With Explosive Growth

Multiple Franchises Enter New Markets and International Expansion is Underway

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Nearly six months into the year, Jon Smith Subs is turning heads within the hospitality industry with its aggressive expansion into new markets. Locations now under construction—or opening soon—will be in the cities of Fort Worth and Spring, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Richmond, Virginia; and Port St. Lucie, and Miramar, Florida. The most recent location to open was in Miami, Florida, and imminent openings are scheduled for Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Springfield, Ohio.

The Jon Smith Subs international expansion is now firmly underway with Master License Partner agreements in place for United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa, and Columbia. In 2018, the brand expects to target other international locations for expansion in strategic locations around the globe, including Australia.

“We are exceptionally proud of the rate in which we’ve entered new local markets this calendar year, but we’re also extremely proud of our targeted international expansion,” said Scott Stuck, brand president at Jon Smith Subs. “By expanding into South America, Australia and Europe, the Jon Smith Sub brand is growing fast, and presents a great revenue-making opportunity for anyone that wants to become a franchise owner.”

Jon Smith Subs, part of the United Franchise Group affiliated companies and brands, meets the fast-growing fast-casual food concept with an array of appealing dishes. Known for its marinated sirloin steak subs, other great options include marinated grilled chicken subs, specialties from the grill, giant deli subs, salads, numerous side options and a kids’ menu that includes a combo meal with a choice of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese. “Without a doubt, our expansion success is centric to the quality of our food and menu options,” said Stuck.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

