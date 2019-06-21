Jon Smith Subs Announces Expansion to Georgia

Johns Creek, GA Can Now Enjoy the Thrill of the Grill

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The ambitious expansion of Jon Smith Subs, a member of the United Franchise Group affiliated companies and brands, continues at full speed during 2019. The brand is excited to announce that its first location in Georgia is now open. Jon Smith Subs of Johns Creek is located at 11600 Medlock Bridge Road.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony and Grand Opening celebration will take place on Wednesday, July 10th. “We are proud to announce that the new shop is now open for business, and plans call for it to be joined soon by another location in Lawrenceville,” said Jim Butler, brand president and Food Division Leader for United Franchise Group.

Jon Smith Subs is known for its delicious, hot, grilled subs featuring high-quality marinated sirloin steak and chicken, and award-winning crispy fries, that have been a hallmark of the franchise for nearly 30 years.

Jon Smith Subs specialties include its individually wrapped 4- and 6-inch Plenti-full sub platters that are perfect for catering and feed up to 18 people. In addition, its famous Steak Bomb, filled with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes and provolone cheese, is a crowd favorite. Add in giant deli subs, a special kids’ menu, and fresh garden salads, and Jon Smith Subs is the one-stop shop for the entire family.

The brand expects to continue dramatic growth throughout the country for the remainder of the year with more than 60 locations in various stages of development. For more information about Jon Smith Subs and to find the location nearest you, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

For information on franchise ownership, visit jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith Subs shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Network Lead Exchange, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

