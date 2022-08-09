Jon Asher Becomes Nékter Juice Bar’s First Chief Marketing Officer





Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nékter Juice Bar , the pioneering leader of the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience with 170 locations across the U.S., today announced that Jon Asher has been promoted to serve as the brand’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Previously the brand’s vice president of digital marketing, Asher joined Nékter Juice Bar in 2015 as director of digital marketing and has been responsible for leading a successful rebranding effort, evolving the brand towards omnichannel marketing, and transitioning its loyalty program from punch cards to a pioneering mobile app with more than 1 million members.

As CMO, Asher will lead brand development and marketing, brand partnerships, franchise marketing, technology enhancement and innovation, menu innovation, and product development. His core focus will be to ensure a fresh, frictionless and fun omnichannel marketing experience across all customer touchpoints in-store, online and out-of-home (OOH).

“Jon is one of the most gifted digital marketers in the industry whose creativity and ingenuity has positioned Nékter Juice Bar as one of the industry’s top success stories,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “With deep and proven digital marketing expertise and a keen sense of innovation, he continues to be a key reason for Nékter’s continued success and expansion across the country.”

A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, Asher started his career as an aerospace analyst before earning an MBA and serving in various marketing roles in the biotech, automotive, and outdoor equipment industries.

“It’s true,” said Asher, “that I began my career days counting beans at an aerospace company and today I am promoting the benefits of a plant-based menu at Nékter Juice Bar. Seriously however, I get to come to work every day, work with people that I respect and enjoy, and work with a company that is helping make a healthy lifestyle accessible and affordable in communities around the country. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests “Keep It Real.” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 180 locations in the U.S. and 150+ more in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Notably, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country.

Nékter continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 15% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.

For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

The post Jon Asher Becomes Nékter Juice Bar’s First Chief Marketing Officer first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.