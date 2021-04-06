Jolene’s Wings & Beer Turns Up the Heat With New Limited Time Offering – Fiery Takis Wings

Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) When it comes to wings, for some people hotter is definitely better, and now Jolene’s Wings + Beer has the satisfying answer – new Fiery Takis Wings. These new wings are created for those who crave straight fire and are tossed in flaming achiote hot sauce and served with crushed Takis Fuego Chips for dipping.

A perfect complement to add crunch and more heat to Jolene’s new wings, Takis Fuego Chips contain an intense flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime. Takis Fuego rolled tortilla chips are rated “Extreme” for extreme heat and extreme taste.

Your new essential wing take-out and delivery restaurant, Jolene’s offers a mouthwatering variety of mighty fine wings, sides, housemade dipping sauces and craft beer to mix and match to your heart’s delight. Jolene’s Wings & Beer centers around bone-in or boneless wings in nine chef-crafted flavors (styles listed hottest to mild):

Fiery Takis: Jolene’s hottest wings are tossed in flaming achiote hot sauce + served with crushed Takis Fuego chips for dipping

Nashville Hot: the definition of mouthwatering, this wing is packing some real heat, balanced with the perfect touch of tangy vinegar goodness

Buffalo: with just the right amount of heat and a buttery brown sugar finish, this liquid magic has stood the test of time in our kitchen and remains a house favorite

Kung Pao: brace yourself for the perfect mix of sweet and savory with a hint of soy – tossed with crushed peanuts for texture and a crunch

Sweet Chili: our sweet and spicy red chili sauce hits you in waves, sweetness first and then pops of chili flake, sesame, and garlic – the best of both worlds

Cajun Lime: a zesty dry rub made with brown sugar, salt, pepper, lime and chili peppers, that makes for a real finger-licking treat

Smokey BBQ: with hints of honey and molasses, our BBQ sauce is the kind that other BBQ sauces aspire to be, a sweet, smokey, tangy masterpiece

Garlic Parm: our creamy, garlic sauce topped with fresh parmesan cheese makes for a memorable experience that your taste buds will thank you for later

Naked: no sauce, no seasoning, no judgement.

Wings lovers can choose from nine housemade dipping sauces, one included with each order, including Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Buffalo, Umami, Spicy Maple, BBQ, Nashville Hot Ranch, Ranch and Marinara. Shareable sides start at $2 each like coleslaw, celery + carrots plus fries, Cajun fries with chipotle ranch on the side, umami fries, sweet potato tots with jalapeno aioli, and onion rings with Lazy Dog’s classic bark+bite sauce.

Cold beer is a perfect partner to wings and Jolene’s offers four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Lazy Dog’s craft beers* for just $15 each, which are custom brewed by Melvin Brewing. Beer options include Huckleberry Haze IPA, Bonita Bonita Pale Ale, Whoa, Nellie Lager, Old Pal White Ale and Ankle Buster Blonde. (*Must be over 21 to order beer.)

About Jolene’s Wings & Beer

Inspired by the desire to serve innovative handcrafted food to more guests in ways that work best for them, Jolene’s Wings & Beer is a new virtual restaurant centered around one of America’s most popular culinary cravings – wings and beer. Jolene’s online and third-party app orders are fulfilled by 39 Lazy Dog Restaurants across seven states. In addition to wings and 4-packs of craft beer, Jolene’s offers crave-able sides, fresh delicious salads and housemade desserts. For more information, visit www.jolenes.com .

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Inspired by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. The first Lazy Dog restaurant opened in the Huntington Beach area of California in 2003 and showcased a handcrafted menu of memorable family favorites reinterpreted with bold new flavors and served with small-town hospitality. It is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guest may continue the experience at home with Lazy Dog’s new handcrafted TV Dinners, made in-house, frozen in retro-style trays and ready to pop in the oven. The Lazy Dog at home experience also includes the LD Beer Club, offered at most locations and gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has 39 locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com .

