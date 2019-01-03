JoJo's Milk Bar wants to be your first-date spot, plus other news

When you’re on a first date, Robbie Schloss wants you to go to JoJo’s Milk Bar, a modern milk bar in River North with a focus on milkshakes, desserts and classic diner fare.

As a nod to vintage milk bars and soda fountains, TVs in the dining area will show old films. Schloss, who opened Shore Club last year and hopes to open JoJo’s Milk Bar this winter, thinks the single-sided booths are conducive to snuggling up with your special someone and taking killer photos for Instagram.

“We wanted to get away from a commercial atmosphere where everywhere you look, there’s a football game going,” Schloss said. “We wanted a place where people can create memories.”

Possibly the most important ingredients at JoJo’s Milk Bar are the infused milks, such as snickerdoodle. The infused milks blend a cream base with a sweet or savory flavor using heat, compotes and cookies. Once everything is combined, the ingredients sit for 24 hours before they are used in milkshakes, desserts and paired with cookies.

The over-the-top milkshakes start with the infused milk, and two or three ingredients are mixed in before five or six toppings. You can order a flight of warm cookies, made and served with the infused milk, or a hot chocolate, which also contains the infused milk. Craving an afternoon caffeine rush? Infused milk ice cubes are available for your coffee.

If you’re more the savory type, take comfort in a classic and simple smash cheeseburger. The menu hasn’t been finalized yet, but Schloss hints at European classics and New York deli favorites.

And because the bar is in River North, expect a whiskey and cocktail program that includes boozy shakes.

The milk bar is a bilevel space, with a bar and booths on the first floor and an event space and dining room on the second. Schloss plans to install some throwback games on the second floor, with Chicago-style coin bowling and an interactive light installation.

“I don’t think there’s any weather or any time of year where I don’t crave a milkshake,” Schloss said.

23 W. Hubbard St., jojosmilkbar.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

OLD TOWN — BomboBar is opening a second location next spring, so you can get over-the-top doughnuts, sandwiches, hot chocolates, breakfast sandwiches and more. Unlike the West Loop spot, this location will also have indoor seats in addition to its outdoor patio. 1529 N. Wells St., bombobar.com

THE LOOP — Dumpling lovers, Chinatown’s Qing Xiang Yuan is opening a quick-serve shop called Jiao next May, Time Out Chicago reported. 18 S. Wabash Ave., qxydumplings.com

LINCOLN PARK — Grand Trunk Road is serving chicken kebabs marinated in mozzarella and modern Indian fare, like tandoori lamb chops and onion kulcha, Eater reports. 1417 W. Fullerton Ave., 773-857-1269, grandtrunkroad.co

UNIVERSITY VILLAGE — County BBQ has reopened after a fire forced the barbecue restaurant to close, Eater reported. 1352 W. Taylor St., 312-265-0836, dmkcountybarbeque.com

ICYMI:

WEST LOOP — Highly anticipated Kumiko bar brings Japanese tradition to the bar

VARIOUS LOCATIONS — Snarf's Sandwiches just laid off its employees the week of Christmas — again

RIVER NORTH — John Hogan leaves River Roast; Cedric Harden takes over as exec chef

OLD IRVING PARK — Sabatino's says goodbye to Chicago with final dinner service seasoned with patrons' memories

NILES — Une Annee aims to leave wild ride behind with new Niles brewery and pub

CRAGIN — Central Gyros finally reopening after February fire — unrelated to flaming saganaki

CLOSINGS:

EDGEWATER — The Growling Rabbit closed after nine years. The owner cited personal and business issues, according to a Facebook post. 5938 N. Broadway

WICKER PARK — Links Taproom is closed until further notice because of a maintenance issue, Eater reports. 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave.

