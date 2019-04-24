JoJo's Milk Bar in Chicago sued for trademark infringement by Milk Bar in New York

JoJo’s Milk Bar in River North is being sued for trademark infringement and unfair competition by the owner of Milk Bar, the New York City-based shops founded by renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Illinois District Court, said JoJo’s Milk Bar purposefully used confusingly similar markings and letterings for its branding to confuse consumers into thinking it is related to Milk Bar, part of Tosi’s MomoMilk, LLC.

"As a company that was truly built from the ground up, we appreciate the hard work and passion that goes into launching and sustaining a business,” wrote a Milk Bar spokesperson in an email to Tribune. “Over the years, our team has put our all into earning the trust of our community, and their support has truly made Milk Bar what it is today. We saw unprecedented confusion around this particular opening, and our goal is simply to eliminate it and protect the integrity of the Milk Bar brand, products and experience our customers know and keep coming back for."

JoJo’s Milk Bar (23 W. Hubbard St.) was opened in March by Robbie Schloss and Castle Hospitality. It serves lunch and dinner with items like Buffalo wings, salads, sandwiches and lasagna, in addition to dessert offerings, such as shakes, milk bars, hot chocolate, milk and cookies and coffee and tea. The restaurant and bar also serves cocktails and specialty shots.

Tosi founded Milk Bar bakery in New York with David Chang of Momofuku. In 2008, Tosi, who owns MomoMilk LLC, opened her first standalone Milk Bar shop (251 E. 13th St., New York) under the Momofuku restaurant group, selling desserts like Cereal Milk Soft Serve, Compost Cookies and Crack Pie. Milk Bar now has 16 locations with one more on the way, and Tosi won two James Beard awards and has a number of cookbooks and celebrity endorsements.

The suit claims JoJo’s Milk Bar tried to capitalize on consumers’ confusion to get in on the success of Tosi’s Milk Bar. MomoMilk’s Milk Bar already has a fan base in Chicago, the lawsuit said. It further claimed that the “overwhelming popularity and recognition” of the brand made its activities newsworthy in Chicago, leading to news stories about a potential Chicago location. JoJo’s marketing materials, buzz words and logo “could confuse consumers into inferring a connection between JoJo’s Milk Bark and MomoMilk’s Milk Bar,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit cited an email from a Milk Bar fan mistaking JoJo’s Milk Bar as MomoMilk’s Milk Bar as an example of how consumers were already being confused by the name and marketing material. It also noted that various news articles noted the difference between the two, which suggested that reporters did so to help avoid confusion to readers.

As further proof of the confusion, MomoMilk cited a Fox News segment on JoJo’s Milk Bar that mistakenly used one of the iconic MomoMilk’s Milk Bar cakes.

Attempts to address MomoMilk’s concerns privately in November 2018 via letters to Schloss and Castle Hospitality were met with silence, the lawsuit said, and JoJo’s proceeded to open with the disputed branding. JoJo’s is accused of de-emphasizing the word “JoJo’s” and using a similar font for “milkBAR” that Tosi uses for her business — with cursive font for “milk” and capitalization of “BAR” styled like MomoMilk’s Milk Bar. The “MILK BAR” phrase and “milkBar” logo font style are federally trademarked.

The aural choice of a monosyllabic portion of the “momo” in Momofuku only “heightens the conscious similarity between the junior mark JoJo’s adopted and Momomilk’s senior and well-known mark,” the suit said. It further alleged that JoJo’s Milk Bar purposefully chose photography and marketing materials on its website that predominantly features the “milkBar” portion of the name in a larger font and overshadows the “JoJo’s” portion of the name.

Tosi and Milk Bar are asking the court to grant a permanent and preliminary injunction that would prevent JoJo’s Milk Bar from using the Milk Bar trademark, name, logo, design or source designation; require JoJo’s Milk Bar to impound or destroy all its products (including dishware, boxes, labels, promotional materials) that are “found to adopt, infringe or dilute” Milk Bar’s trademarks; pay Milk Bar for any and all profits made while using the trademarked name and font; and award Milk Bar all damages and attorney’s fees involved in the suit.

The Tribune asked Schloss in January about how JoJo’s Milk Bar would be different from other milk bars in the country, specifically citing MomoMilk’s Milk Bar as an example. Schloss responded by email that JoJo’s was a “next generation milk bar” and that it would offer a nostalgic take on creative desserts and a modern diner experience, noting that it would include “whimsical desserts and delicious, comforting fare.” Schloss did not mention Milk Bar specifically.

Calls and emails for comment from JoJo’s Milk Bar were not answered.

