JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog Launches Franchise Opportunity

Redlands, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Expanding nationwide, JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog has just announced its franchise sales launch to kick off 2021.

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog relishes the opportunity to plant their concept throughout the country this year by franchising, especially after seeing success throughout 2020. Ryan Molnar, CEO and Co-Founder, explained that from its start, the company envisioned JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog strategically selling gourmet hot dogs across the nation in their future. “We are very excited to launch the franchise portion of our business and provide this opportunity to realistic dreamers that have always wanted to own their destiny. Franchising was a significant aspect of our business plan, we understood that timing was a key element, and the market is ideal for many reasons” said Molnar. “Our success has been the result of strategy, dedication, hard-work, and our belief in our recipe of success; service, cleanliness, and quality.”

Despite the less-than-optimal economic conditions last year, JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog leaned into the challenges before them and welcomed a new opportunity to further execute our well-defined business strategy. The future looks bright and the numbers support their growth, says Molnar.

It was a well-established connection to the community combined with their simple concept that kept their doors open, says Jason Tang, Co-Founder and CFO. “Before COVID we had developed a good base of support working with the schools, hospitals, corporate entities through an outreach with the food truck, and fundraisers,” asserted Tang.

The food truck will be a significant option for the franchise package, but the founders strongly advise utilizing both. “The margins on the food truck are significantly higher due to lower operating cost. Most importantly it’s a great complement to the store and exponentially increasing branding within a community – it’s a rolling billboard,” stated Molnar. The company operates within small spaces to keep overhead low and increase negotiating power.

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog is seeking to expand first in Southern California, however, they are open to all states. The concept is streamlined and modeled for a minimum staff of 2 to 3 employees. Tang further explains that they have a robust support model in place for their franchisees. “Franchisees are gaining two owners who are available to help – myself and Ryan,” stated Tang. “We’ve developed the brand. The process. The supply chain. This is a very simple concept where the focus is more on creating raving customers through our recipe of customer service, cleanliness, and The Best Hot Dog in The History of Ever.”

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog is a quick-casual eatery headquartered in Redlands, California. Serving fresh, all-beef gourmet hotdogs, chips made in-house, savory signature Mojo sauce, and locally sourced veggies has made JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog a fan favorite amongst locals. The company is now franchising and wants to hear from interested individuals that may be the next JoJo’s owners. Visit https://www.jojosgrilladog.com/franchise-opportunity for more information.

