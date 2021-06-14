JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog Announces New Franchise Location in California

Franchise expansion continues as the newest location sets roots in Visalia

Visalia, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gourmet Franks-focused brand, JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog , has just sold its first franchise location.

The newest franchise can be found in Visalia, California. Franchisee Shelly Miller signed for the unit in June, making Hot Dog History as the very first Jojo’s Grill-A-Dog franchisee.

The company was founded by Ryan Molnar, CEO and Jason Tang, CFO. “Bringing on a first franchisee like Shelly is a significant milestone for the Grill-A-Dog brand,” stated Molnar. “Getting over the first hurdle of finding our first franchisee seems to have opened the floodgates for additional opportunities.”

The brand boasts a cult-like following at its home base located in Redlands, California. Grill-A-Dog is known around town for their Lip-Smackin gourmet, juicy flame-grilled All Beef Franks and sides. The effects of 2020 allowed the franchise team to build on synergies and prepare for a strategic launch in 2021 – exciting times are on the horizon for its franshisees.

The franchise package comes with two models to choose from brick-and-mortar or food truck options, but Molnar recommends leveraging the power of both. “Franchisees will find significantly higher margins in our food truck model due to the very low overhead,” he asserted. “The brick-and-mortar builds credibility and is also affordable due to our smaller than average footprint.”

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog is just getting started as they continue to seek new franchisees to join the network. Southern California is a preliminary focus, but the team is open to all areas of the States, says Molnar. The brand also offers a robust support model for their franchisees, including access to both founders, marketing strategies, and operational support.

About JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog

JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog is a quick-casual eatery headquartered in Redlands, California. Serving grilled to order, all-beef gourmet hotdog options on fresh baked buns, chips made in-house, savory signature Mojo sauce, and hand dipped corndogs has made JoJo’s Grill-A-Dog a destination. The company is now offering franchise opportunities and wants to hear from interested individuals that may be the next JoJo’s owners. Visit https://www.jojosgrilladog.com/franchise-opportunity for more information.

