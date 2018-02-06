Join release party for Weyerbacher's Sunday Morning Stout

When Easton’s Weyerbacher Brewing released its Sunday Morning Stout last year, fans grabbed 200 cases in just under two hours.

For this year’s release, the veteran craft brewery is teaming up with the Easton Public Market for a release party.

If you’re planning go, expect a crowd. The event starts 9 a.m. Sunday at the market, 325 Northampton St. Weyerbacher will be on site with samples until noon (or until supplies run out).

The beer is a collaboration between Weyerbacher and Easton Public Market vendor Fieldstone Coffee Roasters. Fieldstone will be selling its Sunday Morning Stout coffee hot, as a cold brew and by the bag for the event.

Other details on the release party:

Weyerbacher will offer samples of its signature stout, and also sell 4-ounce ($4) and 12-ounce ($10) pours. You can buy a four-pack of Sunday Morning Stout for $15.20 or buy single bottles for $3.80 apiece. The brewery also will sell Sunday Morning Stout hoodies and tumblers.

Market vendors will offer special breakfast and brunch items for the release party, including omelets, breakfast sandwiches, crepes, soups and chili.

Fieldstone will have several nitros, turmeric tea and cold brews on tap. It also debuts its double barrel-aged Sunday Morning Stout nitro, which takes the raw Sunday Morning Stout coffee beans, and ages them in Weyerbacher’s barrels before being roasted.

Representatives from Emmaus’ Triple Sun Spirits Co. will be on hand. Weyerbacher’s Sunday Morning Stout barrels are sent to Triple Sun Spirits Co. for use in aging and imparting flavor in its Sunday Morning Stouted Whiskey. Triple Sun will be on hand at the release party, offering samples and selling bottles and merchandise.

An hour after the public market’s release party starts, Weyerbacher’s Tap Room will open for sales of Sunday Morning Stout at 10 a.m.

