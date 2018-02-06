Join release party for Weyerbacher's Sunday Morning Stout

When Easton’s Weyerbacher Brewing released its Sunday Morning Stout last year, fans grabbed 200 cases in just under two hours.
For this year’s release, the veteran craft brewery is teaming up with the Easton Public Market for a release party.
If you’re planning go, expect a crowd. The event starts 9 a.m. Sunday at the market, 325 Northampton St. Weyerbacher will be on site with samples until noon (or until supplies run out).
The beer is a collaboration between Weyerbacher and Easton Public Market vendor Fieldstone Coffee Roasters. Fieldstone will be selling its Sunday Morning Stout coffee hot, as a cold brew and by the bag for the event.
Other details on the release party:
Twitter @jenwsheehan
610-820-6628
Are you setting yourself up for chronic health problems in the future?
Lucas Warren is the first baby with Down syndrome to win the Gerber Baby title, ever