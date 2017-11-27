Join the Digital Side with Domino’s 50 Percent Off Deal Starting Cyber Monday

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off for the next 11 days

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) the recognized world leader in pizza delivery and digital ordering platforms, has offered digital ordering for over a decade because customers have wanted the simplicity of clicking and ordering. Now 60 percent of orders come through digital channels – over half of those through mobile devices alone – as customers embrace Domino’s digital ingenuity. How can we convince even more customers to give digital ordering a try? Fifty percent off all online pizza orders!

“About half of the people at our headquarters work in developing and supporting the digital side of the business, which allows the stores to focus on creating amazing food and delivering the best customer experience, with less time spent on the phone taking orders,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokeswoman. “With 50 percent off online pizza orders, hungry customers who haven’t tried out digital ordering might just succumb to the tempting price and maybe discover online ordering is easier than they thought.”

The 50 percent off deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through any of Domino’s online ordering channels which include Domino’s website (dominos.com), as well as Domino’s ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone®, Android , Windows Phone 8 and Kindle Fire®.

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, with a significant business in carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 14,400 stores in over 85 international markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $10.9 billion in 2016, with more than $5.3 billion in the U.S. and more than $5.5 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2017, Domino's had global retail sales of more than $2.8 billion, with nearly $1.4 billion in the U.S. and over $1.4 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2017. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's reach an estimated $5.6 billion in global digital sales in 2016, and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, as part of an industry-first collaboration with Ford Motor Company, Domino's began a meaningful test of delivery using self-driving vehicles.

