Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Johns Hopkins-linked Baltimore company gets funding to develop body tissue from cells

April 27, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun

A johns Hopkins linked company gets first round of funding to develop tissue from cells.