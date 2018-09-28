Johnny's Bagels opening fifth area location, Apple readying larger store at Lehigh Valley Mall

Techies looking to get their hands on a new iPhone XS should take not of a bigger Apple store opening this weekend at the Lehigh Valley Mall.

The new store is set to open 10 a.m. Saturday next to its soon-to-be-former location at the Whitehall Township shopping center’s outdoor shops, according to an Apple e-mail announcement.

Apple opened its first Lehigh Valley store 11 years ago, when the mall’s outdoor shops debuted, and its new store will occupy space that previously housed clothiers J. Crew and Ann Taylor, which closed earlier this year.

Mall representatives said it’s too early to disclose plans for the adjacent space Apple will vacate.

Also at the mall, Johnny’s Bagels & Deli is looking to open its fifth area location in mid-December in a lower-level space near Boscov’s, owner John Zohir said.

Customers will be able to order from an expansive menu that includes burgers, wraps, paninis, subs, salads and sandwiches.

Of course, Johnny's main draw is its bagels. There are more than 20 varieties, including popular selections such as blueberry, cinnamon-raisin, everything, honey grain, pumpernickel, sun-dried tomato and veggie.

Breakfast items such as omelets, pancakes and home fries are served all day.

Johnny’s also operates an eatery in dowtown Allentown and three locations in Bethlehem. Info:johnnysbagelsanddeli.com.

