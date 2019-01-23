Johnny’s Bagels opening two new locations, moving downtown Allentown eatery

Johnny’s Bagels & Deli is making moves in 2019.

The Lehigh Valley business, known for its New York-style, hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels, is looking to open two new eateries — one on the lower level of the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township and another on Cattell Street in Easton’s College Hill neighborhood — within the next several months.

The bagel business, which opened its first location on Main Street in Bethlehem 19 years ago, also is planning to move its downtown Allentown eatery within the next few months.

“We have a lot planned this year and are really excited to serve more people of the Lehigh Valley,” said John Zohir, who operates the business with his wife, Sarah Zohir.

The first item on the Zohirs’ agenda is opening their fifth Lehigh Valley eatery next month on the Lehigh Valley Mall’s lower level, between Boscov’s and Lolli and Pops, John said.

Since late fall, Johnny’s has been operating a temporary eatery on the mall’s upper level in the former Lehigh Deli space, next to Claire’s Accessories.

The new mall eatery will serve Johnny’s full menu, which includes burgers, wraps, paninis, subs, salads, sandwiches and breakfast items such as omelets and pancakes.

Of course, Johnny's main draw is its bagels. There are more than 20 varieties, including popular selections such as blueberry, cinnamon-raisin, everything, honey grain, pumpernickel, sun-dried tomato and veggie.

The second item on the Zohirs’ to-do list is moving their four-year-old eatery at Seventh and Hamilton streets in downtown Allentown a couple blocks away to 26 N. Sixth St., Suite 170, on the ground floor of the Strata East apartment building.

The new eatery, occupying a 2,300-square-foot space at the corner of Sixth and Linden streets, is expected to open in May, according to City Center Investment Corp., which owns the building.

“We are pleased to welcome Johnny’s Bagels & Deli to City Center,” said Natalia Stezenko, City Center’s retail leasing and activation manager. “Johnny’s has a strong local following and will be a great amenity for our Strata residents in its new location.”

According to the Zohirs, the primary reason for the upcoming move is due to insurance issues affecting other tenants of the 640 Hamilton St. building, including the Lehigh County 9-1-1 Center on the 10th floor.

“The county was having a hard time with their insurance company due to having a food business on the first floor, so we’re parting ways really congenially,” Sarah said “… We are really excited about where we’re going because City Center has a good reputation and the people doing the build-out for us have a really great design planned. We’re excited for a fresh start.”

The new downtown location, offering seating for about 50 guests, will feature a “modern and clean” design, with white walls and red accents, Sarah said.

The Zohirs’ final order of business this year is opening a sixth Johnny’s Bagels & Deli eatery in late summer at 434 Cattell St. in Easton.

The couple plans to renovate the first-floor space and open the eatery before Lafayette College’s fall semester begins, John said.

“Lafayette students have been asking us to come there for a long time and we have been looking year after year for a good spot,” John said. “Finally, we found this place on Cattell Street and I couldn’t be more excited.

The upcoming eatery, offering seating for about 50 diners, will feature Johnny’s full menu along with some additions such as organic options and sandwiches with names paying homage to Lafayette, John said.

“My goal is to be close to all Lehigh Valley colleges,” John said. “So far, I have one restaurant on Main Street near Moravian College, one in south Bethlehem near Lehigh University and now I’ll have one near Lafayette College in Easton.”

