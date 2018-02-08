Johnny Anderes taking the reins at soon-to-open Bar Biscay

What a difference a few months make.

In late November, Johnny Anderes (previously seen at The Kitchen) was being announced as the new chef at Honey’s. In early January, Wilson Bauer (formerly at Schwa) was announced as the head chef at Bar Biscay, the soon-to-open “Spanish brasserie” by mfk owners Scott Worsham and Sari Zernich Worsham.

Well, the Bauer-Biscay marriage lasted less than a month. And Anderes, who found himself out of a gig when Honey’s abruptly closed right about the same time Bauer was joining Bar Biscay, has been brought aboard as Bar Biscay’s executive chef.

“The last six months have been … an experience,” Anderes said. “But this is super exciting; I’ve known Scott and Sari for a long time. They were big supporters of Telegraph (the Logan Square restaurant where Anderes worked).”

The Worshams’ intention is to have Bar Biscay (1450 W. Chicago Ave.) open by the end of February; one possible wrinkle is that Anderes is about to become a father for the second time, and the Worshams are happy to let Anderes’ new arrival dictate the timing of theirs.

Anderes’ work at Honey’s focused on regional European traditions and relied heavily on rotisserie cooking. Now he’ll focus on Spanish cuisine with a seafood and small-plates emphasis. It’s not, he said, a very difficult transition.

“This menu is bringing me back to all those years I worked at Avec,” he said. “It feels like I’m in my natural habitat.

“We’ll serve pintxos from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bar, and probably bring them back at the end of the night,” he said. “Chicken-liver pintxos, paprika pickled eggs with chorizos and white anchovies. I’m working on a sardine dish cooked on the plancha, brandade with paddlefish roe, whole flounder and tinned seafood made cute, like cockles, mussels and sardines. We’re taking that Spanish vibe and making it our own.”

