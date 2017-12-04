Johnny Anderes takes chef reins at three-star Honey's restaurant

Johnny Anderes, whose chef work includes Avec, Reno, Telegraph Wine Bar and, most recently, The Kitchen, has joined Honey’s restaurant (1111 W. Lake St.) as executive chef.

Honey’s was one of the best new restaurants of 2016 (which is saying something, in a year that produced Oriole, Smyth, Elske, Giant and many more), but the departures of chef Charles Welch and pastry chef Alison Cates no doubt hurt. Anderes’ appointment figures to restore that luster.

“I’m starting with a totally blank slate,” said Anderes, who quietly came on board three weeks ago. “I met (partner) Justin (Furman) and the crew, and it seemed to fit with what I want to do.”

That being, Anderes said, a “deep dive” into regional European tradition, which will include slow-roasted culotte (top sirloin cap) with parsnip puree and sauce chasseur; chicken and game birds on the kitchen’s wood-burning rotisserie; and spaghetti carbonara augmented with black truffle.

‘I’m trickling (new dishes) out, seeing what works and making adjustments,” he said. “I’d say that 80 percent of the menu is mine.”

Anderes expressed particular excitement about the service staff, which is largely intact. “To have a team of great hospitality professionals who are excited and on board — that’s a great tool I haven’t been around a lot of,” he said. “We’re able to do tableside dishes, like that spaghetti carbonara, and I started with lobsters with a tableside sauce americaine. The customer base here is pretty savvy, so that’s been fun.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Honey's partners form new restaurant group, announce pop-up concept »

Honey's review: From raw bar to rotisserie, lots to love at West Loop newcomer »