  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

John R. ‘Jay’ Young, envelope firm owner and philanthropist, dies

July 30, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jacques Kelly

John J. Young, an envelope manufacturer and philanthropist, has died at 87.