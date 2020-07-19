  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

John Knox Shaw III, sportsman and real estate agent, dies

July 19, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
family photo

John Knox Shaw III, a sportsman involved in auto racing and horse racing, has died at 75.