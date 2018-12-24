John Hogan leaves River Roast; Cedric Harden takes over as exec chef

John Hogan, who has been executive chef at River Roast (315 N. LaSalle St.) since its opening in August 2014, has resigned his post.

“The decision was truly mutual,” said River Roast co-owner Tony Mantuano. “John was a charismatic leader and a creative force since River Roast’s opening; he will be missed. I talk with John every day, and I want him to be happy.”

Mantuano will assume leadership over River Roast’s menu development; Cedric Harden, chef de cuisine at River Roast, has been promoted to executive chef.

Whither Hogan? It’s impossible to imagine that he’s hanging up his toque. And given his work history (Savarin, KiKi’s bistro, Everest), it’s possible that Hogan plans a return to his French roots.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel