John Harbaugh: Ravens could use another Anquan Boldin but at what cost?

It wouldn’t be a Ravens offseason without questions about adding a No. 1 wide receiver. Coach John Harbaugh heard this familiar refrain during his season-ending news conference and acknowledged that the Ravens could benefit from outside help, as they did when veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin signed on in 2010. "If we could bring a quote-unquote Anquan Boldin in here, let’s do it, man. Let’s do it," he said. "Now, can we afford it? And what are the resources from other things that we need? That’s the details that we need to figure out.”