John E. Pforr, a former Secret Service agent who protected several presidents and a devoted Sherlock Holmes fan, dies

October 2, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Frederick N. Rasmussen
John E. Pforr, a former Secret Service agent who protected several presidents, has died at 82.