John Crawford Elevated To Chief Operating Officer Of Roy’s Restaurants

Through collaboration with chefs, Crawford further elevates the cuisine at the fine dining favorite

John Crawford

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) John Crawford, who joined Roy’s Restaurants in October as vice president of operations, has been promoted to chief operating officer effective immediately.

“In the short time John has been on the team, the impact he has had on Roy’s has been significant,” said Sunil Dharod, Dallas entrepreneur, philanthropist and owner of SSCP Management, Inc., parent company of Roy’s Restaurants. According to Dharod one specific area of impact, among many other things, has been the menu. Through collaboration with the chefs, Crawford analyzed menu trends and reviewed guest feedback in order to further elevate the cuisine at Roy’s. As a result guests will enjoy new menu additions beginning today that include Hawaiian Opah, Moroccan Spice Grilled Swordfish, Asian Stuffed Chicken Breast and a 14-ounce USDA Prime New York Strip Steak served with Lobster Mac and Cheese. “I believe the Roy’s chefs are the best in the business,” said Crawford. “Collaboration is the key to success and the work we were able to do in three short months was remarkable. I truly look forward to working with this talented group and the entire leadership team as we continue to accelerate the menu innovation work at Roy’s.”

Crawford brings more than 30 years of diverse industry experience to his role as chief operating officer and has a proven track record of successes. As a respected leader who is known for building great teams in addition to growing and improving the profitability, performance and value of organizations, Crawford is expected to play a key role in growing the Roy’s business long-term.

Crawford’s prior leadership roles are impressive. Prior to joining Roy’s he spent ten years with Ruth’s Chris Steak House as vice president franchise operations and development where he was instrumental in doubling the number of franchise restaurants resulting in an additional $148M in annual sales. He was also responsible for overseeing more than 30 franchise groups and 80 restaurants in the US, Aruba, Asia, Canada, Dubai, and Mexico, including direct responsibility for twelve company-owned restaurants.

Before his Ruth’s Chris career Crawford spent twenty years with Metromedia Restaurant Group, most notably as vice president of worldwide franchise operations for Bennigan’s. In this role he spearheaded international growth with more than $115M in annual sales while adding an unprecedented eighteen domestic and international locations in two years.

“John brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and energy to this role,” said Dharod. “When you combine that knowledge and energy with John’s passion, his high level of professional accountability and his dedication to standards, I am confident that he will provide the necessary leadership to continue the momentum of this great brand.”

About Roy’s

Blending classic techniques with adventurous flavors, culinary pioneer and James Beard Foundation award winner Roy Yamaguchi created an entirely new approach to fine dining. The first Roy’s opened in Honolulu in 1988 and has spread its warm hospitality and passion for innovative and creative cuisine around the United States ever since. Choose the freshest seafood and fish, indulge in one of Roy’s spectacular cocktails or chose a glass from the award-winning wine list while discovering the fresh ingredients and outstanding seafood, expertly prepared fresh-cut beef and handmade sushi rolls, by local chefs that made Roy’s famous.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Dallas, Texas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader. SSCP Management’s affiliates currently own and operate 65 Applebee’s, over 50 SONIC drive-Ins, one Slim Chickens, and the 17-unit fine dining concept Roy’s. The affiliated companies also own and/or operate various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings throughout the United States and employs over 5,000 people.

Family owned and operated, the company is led by Sunil Dharod, entrepreneur, successful businessman and philanthropist. Son Chris Dharod, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, is the president of SSCP and chief operating officer of the 65 Applebee’s owned by Dharod. Daughter Puja Dharod, a University of Texas graduate, is a Director with the company. She also founded The Puja Foundation, a non-profit charity that offers financial assistance to employees in the event of a crisis.

Contact:

Amy Freshwater

972-400-1238

fresh0604@gmail.com