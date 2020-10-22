WLS-TV
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Joel Daly, longtime ABC 7 news anchor, dead at 86

October 22, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rick Kogan
WLS-TV

Joel Daly dead, longtime Ch. 7-WLS news anchor