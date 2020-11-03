Joe’s Gourmet, Featured Walmart Supplier, Launches Franchise Opportunity

Shark Tank and QVC star offers franchise opportunities throughout the nation.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Joe’s Gourmet, a fish-fry product and restaurant that can be found inside Walmart stores around the country, has officially launched its restaurant franchise opportunity this year.

The Joe’s Gourmet brand is no stranger to success having been featured as a supplier in the national Walmart campaign Made in America and starring on Shark Tank on which they struck a $150K deal with Daymond John. Good Morning America , QVC , and other major networks have featured the Joe’s Gourmet products as well. Now they want to leverage all of that national exposure and brand recognition and allow their franchise restaurant to benefit from it.

According to Maranda Dowell, Co-Owner of Joe’s Gourmet, the company is launching the franchise from a very high point. “We got this far because of the taste in the product. This is an incredible opportunity for franchisees to leverage these platforms and start strong,” said Dowell. The Joe’s Gourmet product is made of a unique herb-spice blend and doesn’t absorb oil.

Dowell explains that the entire Joe’s Gourmet restaurant concept is simple and designed for efficiency in the hands of any adequately trained individual. “Our operations and our menu are very, very simple. This is a streamlined operation, built for speed,” asserted Dowell. “Our menu is small, but we do every item extremely well. People can depend on what they are getting, no matter the location.”

The franchise expansion aims to go national, but, according to Dowell, Joe’s Gourmet will start in Georgia. “Ideally we want to expand near our headquarters first in order to offer the best hands-on support. We want to be there for our franchisees from the start,” stated Dowell. The company is set on a high standard of support throughout the franchise partnership. “We’ll begin with training at our facility in Lithia Springs and then we will come to their stores for further education. The Joe’s Gourmet field consultants will help franchisees navigate their obstacles and save them time by troubleshooting. We will also leverage our relationship with Walmart to offer high traffic non-traditional retail locations inside their stores,” said Dowell. She adds that they will consider franchisees located anywhere in the U.S. who have adequate experience to back them.

The Joe’s Gourmet franchise fee has been lowered for the first year. “We’ve lowered the franchise fee to $35K for a limited time. People should really take advantage of this because we know we’ve got all the pieces in place to be a nationally recognized brand,” points out Dowell. “Now is the time to get on board with us.”

The company currently has products placed in over 800 Walmart stores nationally, and they’re running two national commercials. Their headquarters can be found at 1100 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs, GA.

About Joe’s Gourmet

Joe’s Gourmet is a delicious fish fry and breading product that can be found in Walmarts around the country. The brand is also an eat-in restaurant located in several Walmart stores. Joe’s Gourmet can be ordered online at www.joesgourmet.com . If interested in the restaurant franchise opportunity, email their franchise team at franchise@joesgourmetrestaurant.com .

Media Contact:

Maranda Dowell

maranda@joesgourmet.com

The post Joe's Gourmet, Featured Walmart Supplier, Launches Franchise Opportunity first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.