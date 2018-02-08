Joe Maddon and Tony Mantuano teaming up for a restaurant near Wrigley

Who says the Cubs aren't signing any big names this offseason?

Spiaggia chef and partner Tony Mantuano is joining the team. Sort of.

Mantuano and Cubs manager Joe Maddon are teaming up for a restaurant to open at The Park at Wrigley, adjacent to Wrigley Field.

Operated by Chicago-based Levy Restaurants, the concept hasn't been named (Levy and the Cubs promise more details in the spring). But given that Maddon's restaurant in Tampa, Fla., is a rustic Italian (and a highly regarded one at that; the Tampa Bay Times' critic hung four stars on the place in 2014), and that Mantuano's entire career has been in Italian cooking, a casual-but-serious Italian restaurant sounds like a pretty safe bet.

And given Maddon's well-chronicled love for fine wine, I'm guessing the wine list will give Cubs fans (some of them, at least) reason to cheer.

We'll keep you updated.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel