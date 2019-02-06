Joe Lambert named executive chef at Nico Osteria

Nico Osteria has a new executive chef. Joe Lambert, who was the restaurant’s chef de cuisine, has been promoted to the top toque position. Lambert also will serve as executive chef for the Thompson Hotel (1015 N. Rush St.), in which Nico resides.

“The scope is just a bit larger,” Lambert said of his expanded duties. “I’ll oversee room dining, amenities and the banquet side of things. But my major focus will be on the restaurant.”

Lambert has been with Nico Osteria for nearly five years, working under founding chef Erling Wu-Bower and the previous chef, Bill Montagne, who departed some months ago.

“Having been at the restaurant for the amount of time that I have, I know what would be a good direction to go and what things could use tweaking,” he said.

Yet, he doesn’t forsee any drastic changes.

“Any time somebody else is directing the creative energy of a restaurant, you’re going to see some differences,” he said, “but I also bring continuity. It’s important to keep doing what Nico does best.”

