Joe Biden will return to Broward and Tampa as presidential campaign races to finish line

October 26, 2020 | 6:00am
Anthony Man
Joe Biden plans to campaign on Thursday in Broward County as the presidential campaigns make their final push to get voters to the polls in early voting. The visit comes five days before Election Day and shows the importance the Biden campaign is placing on Broward County, which has the largest number of Democratic voters in Florida. There’s no question Biden will win the county, but he needs to get a high a margin as possible over President Donald Trump to win the state.