Joe Biden leads Donald Trump narrowly among Pennsylvania voters in new Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll
A majority of likely Pennsylvania voters say President Trump does not deserve re-election, and rated his response to the coronavirus pandemic as “poor.” But a new Morning Call/Muhlenberg Coll poll shows Trump is buoyed in the key swing state by voters who say the economy is their top concern and who overwhelmingly perceive their personal economic situation as the same or better than when he took office.