Joe Biden launching advertising aimed at Haitian and Jamaican voters, including Creole TV spot

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is launching an English, Spanish and Creole advertising effort aimed at constituencies are a critical part of the Democratic Party coalition in Florida. Biden's campaign is also planning efforts at reaching voters through direct voter contact, something it hasn't been doing. The advertising includes local print, radio and television advertising for each constituency across the state. Florida Republicans have spent years courting voters in the Haitian community and President Donald Trump promised in 2016 to be a champion for Haitian Americans, but has since then has alienated many in the community.